I-90 reopens near US 2 interchange

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE Wash. — Both directions of I-90 have reopened at the US 2 interchange west of Spokane and Sunset Hill.

The freeway was closed temporarily due to an active powerline in the road.

UPDATE: Utility crews are on scene. There is still no ETA as to when I-90 just west of the US 2 interchange in Spokane will reopen at this time. https://t.co/GsHHmdWHm0 pic.twitter.com/ghIEWypzKY — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) November 13, 2020

The powerline has been removed, but drivers are still urged to be cautious when driving through the area.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.