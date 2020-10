Downed power lines blocking both directions of SR 27 south of Freeman

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

Credit KXLY 4 News Now

FREEMAN, Wash. — Both directions of State Route 27 are blocked south of Freeman due to power lines over the roadway.

The Washington State Department of Transportation said there is no estimated time of reopening.

SR 27 is currently CLOSED both directions south of Freeman due to power lines over the roadway. At this time there is no ETA to reopen the roadway. Drivers will need to find alternate routes. https://t.co/NFtwX2SxXY pic.twitter.com/u4CaSplmmF — WSDOT East (@WSDOT_East) October 8, 2020

Drivers should find an alternate route.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.