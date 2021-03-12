Douglas Albert Jutila

Site staff by Site staff

Douglas Albert Jutila passed away peacefully on March 8, 2021 in Kellogg Idaho at the age of 76. He was proceeded in death by his parents Waino and Ellen Jutila, and his brother Donald Oliver Jutila.

Doug was born on July 1, 1944 in Wallace, Idaho to Waino and Ellen Jutila of Mullan. He grew up in Mullan and attended the Mullan schools. He played football and basketball all 4 years of high school and graduated in 1962.

In 1963 Doug began work at the Galena mine and worked there until his retirement as Mine Foreman in 1999. Doug was active in the community, serving as Chairman of the Board for the Mullan School District for over 25 years. He also served on the Mullan Fire Department for 20 years.

Doug married his high school sweetheart, Elaine Christopherson on July 25, 1964 at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Mullan. He was an avid hunter, enjoyed camping and cutting firewood, and Doug loved to sit by the campfire and listen to loud music and drink a cold beer! He also enjoyed watching Gonzaga Basketball and Seattle Seahawks football.

Doug is survived by his beloved wife of 57 years Elaine Jutila {Mullan, ID}, son Don Jutila & daughter-in-law Andrea Jutila {Spokane, WA}, daughter Liane Taylor (Jutila) & son-in-law Christopher Taylor Sr. {Atlanta, GA}, and grandchildren Nick Jutila {Missoula, MT}, Matt Jutila {San Antonio, TX}, Stephan Jutila {Seattle, WA}, Jillian Hayek (Jutila) {Spokane, WA}, Christopher Taylor Jr. {Murfreesboro, TN}, Chalyse Taylor {Atlanta, GA}, and Chanelle Taylor {Atlanta, GA}. Doug is also survived by his brother John Jutila Sr. (Charlotte) {Bozeman, MT},

Doug was also blessed with 4 great grand-children; Rylee & Jackson Jutila {Missoula, MT}, Levi Taylor {Murfreesboro, TN}, and Armani Kennedy {Atlanta, GA}, as well as numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins J.

A memorial service is scheduled for March 13th at 1pm at Emmanuel Lutheran Church in Mullan, Idaho. The family would like to invite all to attend as we celebrate Doug’s life. A reception will follow the service, and the family has asked that donations be made in his honor to the Mullan Volunteer Fire Department or the John Mullan Museum, Mullan, ID.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.