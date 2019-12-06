Dorothy Jean (Davis) Parsons

Our beloved Dorothy Jean (Davis) Parsons went to be with the Lord, joining her husband Charles, on November 30, 2019.

Born January 29, 1927, she grew up on a wheat ranch in Anatone, WA and lived a life of faith and love for Jesus, family, and others. Dorothy and Charles were married 66 years, owning Coldwell Garland Florist, serving together in Gideons, and enjoying travel. Her prayer was for everyone to know Jesus. Dorothy is survived by her daughters and their husbands: Claudia and Dan Ridgely, and Linda and Dennis Smith. She is also survived by 6 grandchildren and 8 great-grandchildren.

A service will be held on December 11 at 1pm at Fairmount Memorial Chapel, 5200 W. Wellesley Ave, Spokane. Memorial contributions in Dorothy’s name may be made to The Gideons International

