Dorothy E. McGillis

Dorothy “Dottie” E. McGillis, 68, of DeBorgia, MT, passed away on Tuesday, June 23, 2020 at the Northern Idaho Advanced Care Hospital in Post Falls, ID. Dottie was born on April 3, 1952 in San Diego, CA, a daughter of the late Raymond Spears and Dorothy Arnold Spears.

Dottie was a bartender and waitress, a former owner of Dick and Floyd’s Liberty Billiards in Kellogg, a seamstress, and a volunteer fireman for the DeBorgia, MT Volunteer Fire Department. She also raised horses for many years and loved to ride Omoksee horses and was a member of the Silver Valley Riders. Dottie loved taking trips to Arizona, but above all, she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She married Daniel McGillis on April 18, 1987 and the two were inseparable.

In addition to her parents, Dottie is preceded in death by a son, Robbie McGillis; a grandson, David Barnes; and two sisters, Marilee Weisinger and Kitty Henshaw.

Survivors incude her loving husband, Daniel McGillis of DeBorgia, MT; three sons, Jake (Dusty) Teague of Coeur d’Alene, ID, Butch (Carmita) Barnes of Republic, WA, and Marc Barnes of Livingston, MT; three daughters, Michelle (Mike) Schwartz of Pinehurst, ID, Annie Teague of Livingston, MT, and Danielle (Caleb) Holt of Lubbock, TX; 5 sisters, Pat (Andy) Hutchinson of Missouri, Gladys (George) Rogers of Lewiston, ID; Helen Miles of Absorokee, MT, Betty (Rob) Jacobson also of Absorokee, MT, and Camella (Mike) Osborn of Palouse, WA; 16 dear grandchildren, and 7 very special great-grandchildren, as well as a host of nieces, nephews, and cousins.

A celebration of Dottie’s life will be held on Tuesday, July 7, 2020, 11:00 AM at the Silver Valley Worship Center, 307 Main St., Smelterville, ID 83868, with Pastor Corey Berti officiating. Inurnment will follow the service at the Greenwood Cemetery in Kellogg. Messages of condolence may be sent to the family online at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com. Shoshone Funeral Services of Kellogg, is assisting the McGillis family with arrangements.