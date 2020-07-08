Doris Schwab

Doris Schwab, 93, passed away at her home June 21, 2020 surrounded by her immediate family. She was born in Newport on May 12, 1927, the eighth of nine children. Her family lived in Spring Valley and was active in the Mennonite Church. She attended Newport schools, leaving during World War II to study at Prairie Bible College in Three Hills, Alberta. She continued college at Bethel College in Newton, Kansas during which time her siblings all contributed $5.00 so she could come home for Christmas. Upon returning to the Newport area, she followed her sisters in working as a switchboard operator for the telephone company. She married Ted Schwab in 1950 and lived on the Pend Oreille for 70 years. The house was always full of extra people, including several who lived with Dory and Ted for extended periods of time. She was the area director for Youth For Understanding and hosted several delightful foreign exchange students.

She loved to travel and visited several countries in Europe, the beaches of Mexico and attended reunions with Ted’s Sea Bee (CB) Batallion.

Doris had many interests including quilting and researching the quilts used in the Underground Railroad, baking, and her church in Dalkena. She was active in P.E.O., the historical society, and enjoyed being active in her community and church. Her favorite activities were keeping up with her kids, grandkids and great-grandkids.

She is survived by her children and their spouses, Ted and Carlene Schwab, Cindy and Ken Rux, Jeff and Patty Schwab, and Suzy and Glen Gamma, ten grandchildren, nine and a half great-grandchildren, one sister Norma Rednour, and too many nieces and nephews to count.

For the past five years she has been the busiest house-bound person you ever saw.

A memorial service honoring Dory will be announced at a later date.

Donations can be made in Dory’s name to the Dalkena Community Church or Hospice of Spokane. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>.