Doris Arlene Streeter

by Obituaries

Doris Arlene Streeter, 88, of Wallace, Idaho, passed away October 30, 2021 at the Schneidmiller Hospice House of Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho. She was born February 23, 1933 in Elgin, Nebraska; Doris was the daughter of Scott and Mary (Avery) Smith.

Doris attended schools in Mountain Home, Idaho. She moved to the Silver Valley in 1950 from Southern Idaho.

Doris married LaRoy “Babe” O. Streeter on August 31, 1960 in Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho; Babe preceded her in death.

Doris had served as a bartender and waitress at the Sweets Lounge of which she co-owned, Albi’s, Brooks, the Horseshoe and the Shoshone Golf Club.

Doris loved and enjoyed spending time with her family, reading, swimming, walking, traveling, cooking and decorating.

Doris is survived by one son John Streeter of Wallace, Idaho; one step-daughter Jane Gould of Yakima, Washington; fourteen grandchildren Dana Keeling, Josh Streeter, Jeremy Streeter, Dallas Connors, Dominick Mitchell, Nicole Zent, Rachell Zent, Lisa Streeter, Lance Streeter, Colleen Hoffer, Ronnie Gust, Tori Christman, Denise Marshall and Michelle Gohl; numerous great-grandchildren including Ashley, Brett and Aurora; numerous great-great grandchildren; two half brothers Gary Leholm of Utah and Tom Leholm also of Utah; she is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Doris was preceded in death by her parents, three sons Don, Terry and Jim Mitchell, her husband Babe Streeter, one step-daughter Jude Christman, one step-son Jake Streeter, a grandson Derek Connors, one brother Don Smith, a nephew Kelly Smith and a daughter-in-law Brenda Streeter.

Cremation will take place and upon her request, no memorial services will be held.

The family suggests that memorials may be made to Hospice of North Idaho, Schneidmiller House, 2290 W. Prairie Ave. Coeur d’ Alene, Idaho 83815 or to the Mountain Valley of Cascadia, 601 W. Cameron Ave. Kellogg, Idaho 83837.

You may share your memories of Doris with her family and sign her guest book at www.shoshonefuneralservice.com

SHOSHONE FUNERAL SERVICES & CREMATORY KELLOGG, IDAHO is entrusted with services.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.