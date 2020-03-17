DoorDash offering no-contact food delivery

SPOKANE, Wash. — Food delivery app DoorDash is offering the customers and drivers the option to choose a no-contact delivery on any order, the company announced in an email to customers on Tuesday.

Customers simply need to request a no-contact delivery through the ‘delivery instructions’ tab of the app.

From there, customers just have to describe the location where they want their food dropped off at. This can be a porch, mailbox, or any other easily identifiable spot.

DoorDash recommends customer to text their driver an image of the spot for clarity.

Upon delivery, customers will receive a notification that their food is at the location.

Additionally, DoorDash is workshopping enhanced delivery drop-off options over the next few weeks.

