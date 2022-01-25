Donuts for donations: Krispy Kreme offering free donuts to those who give blood

by Erin Robinson

It’s time to roll up your sleeves!

The nation is dealing with one of the worst blood shortages in over a decade and donors are needed. In an effort to encourage more people to help, Krispy Kreme is offering free donuts to those who donate.

Starting today, help your community in the sweetest way! ❤️🏥 Valid until 1/31. Must show proof of donation. The @RedCross name and emblem are used with its permission. Find participating shops and more info here: https://t.co/vLVNYMTy7d pic.twitter.com/9MfQqJbKBK — Krispy Kreme (@krispykreme) January 24, 2022

The donut chain is partnering with the American Red Cross and giving a free dozen original glazed donuts to anyone who donates between now and the end of January.

Once you have donated, stop by a location and show proof of your donation.

Krispy Kreme is located at 15402 E Indiana Ave.

