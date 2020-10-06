‘Don’t listen to this President about the COVID crisis’: Gov. Inslee slams President Trump’s remarks

Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — Washington Governor Jay Inslee slammed President Trump’s remarks where he told the American people not to be afraid of COVID-19.

Inslee said the President cannot be trusted and the American people should not listen to his advice on the virus.

The governor said it is easy for the President to downplay the dangers when he has access to medical care and experimental drugs that others do not have.

On Twitter, the governor wrote, “I can’t believe I have to say this, but don’t listen to this President about the COVID crisis. He cannot be trusted.”

“His only statement now should be an acknowledgment that COVID is dangerous; that he was wrong when discouraging the use of masks and wrong to mock the experts,” Inslee said in a statement. “He certainly should not be telling people there isn’t anything to worry about.”

