Don’t lick the spoon! Washington among 12 states reporting E. coli infections linked to cake mix

by Olivia Roberts

Health officials with the CDC are warning people not to eat raw cake batter as they investigate a multi-state outbreak of E. coli linked to cake mix.

As of July 27, 16 people in 12 states including Washington have been reported to have been infected with the same strain of the E. coli bacteria, according to the CDC.

They range in age from 2 to 73-years-old and 75 percent of them are children younger than 18, the CDC said. Seven people had to be hospitalized, and no deaths have been reported. All of the sick people are women.

In an investigation notice posted on their website, the CDC said one woman in Washington was reported to be sick.

Six of the eight people who had been interviewed by state and local health officials said they had eaten or tasted cake batter made from a cake mix, the CDC said. The Food and Drug Administration is looking at purchase records from the locations where sick people bought cake mix to try to find a common brand or production facility.

According to the report, the number of people sickened is likely much higher because many people recover without medical treatment and are never tested for E. coli. It also takes three to four weeks to determine if a sick person is part of an outbreak.

The CDC recommends people not to eat raw cake batter and other dough, whether they came from a mix or were made from scratch, because flour and other ingredients can contain harmful bacteria that are only killed during the cooking process.

E. coli can cause diarrhea, severe stomach cramps, vomiting and other symptoms. It is spread by ingesting food or water contaminated by human or animal waste or through contact with people or animals.

