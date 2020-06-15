Don’t let the rain get you down, sunshine to come this week -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Cool conditions, cloudy skies and wet weather to welcome a new work week.

A cool June day we have today. Temperatures won’t warm too much. Mid-50s for Spokane and Coeur d’Alene. This is well below average. We typically see low-70s this time of year in Spokane. We may get close to breaking records for the coolest temperature for this day.

Rain showers will come and go today. Throw an umbrella in your bag or leave one in the car, just in case! Better safe than sorry. Those rain showers will carry over into our Tuesday forecast as well.

There is a better chance for rain showers this afternoon. Some places Tuesday will see a potential for isolated thunderstorms.

Tonight, we’ll have cloudy skies. Conditions will calm some. The chance for rain showers extends into tonight.

Smile! We’re expecting temperatures to be in the low-80s this weekend. Pair that with some sunshine and the forecast is looking beautiful for our weekend.

Have a great Monday! -Nikki