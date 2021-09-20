‘Don’t give up, and I mean it’: Community spreads support during Suicide Prevention Month

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — September is Suicide Prevention Month, and people are hitting the streets to let the community know they care and have value.

A group of volunteers gathered at the corner of Monroe and Summit holding signs and exchanging honks for air hugs all day Sunday. Toni Cornell is one of the organizers and says there’s too much of a silent stigma around mental health. She wants to spread more awareness around the issue.

“We are out here providing support for the community and advocating for unity and acceptance for all,” Cornell said.

This is the second time they’ve done the event. Patrick Smith knows what it’s like to be down and out. He says he feels his purpose is to be there for other people who may be at their lowest point.

September is #SuicidePreventionMonth! Drivers on the Monroe Street bridge are getting an extra dose of encouragement on their journey. These people are out spreading support and letting the community know YOU matter!! Hear their goals and how to get involved on @kxly4news ❤️ pic.twitter.com/3hKOey0lol — Esther Bower (@estherbower_tv) September 19, 2021

“I just want to be that light and that hope. I’m nothing special. I’m a miracle, and I just want to be that light for everyone,” he said. “Don’t give up, and I mean it.”

If you want to learn more about upcoming events and how to get involved with spreading this message, you can find more information here.

