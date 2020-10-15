Don’t fall victim to porch pirates: SPD encouraging Prime Day shoppers to track orders

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — Amazon Prime Day is over, but if you ordered anything this year, it should be arriving soon.

With the influx of packages expected to be dropped on doorsteps in the coming days, the Spokane Police Department is reminding shoppers to take extra precautions to avoid becoming a victim of package theft.

“SPD encourages you to track your deliveries and watch for them,” the department said in a tweet. “Don’t be a target of thieves who drive/bike/walk neighborhoods looking to steal your packages.”

For those who made purchases during Amazon Prime days, SPD encourages you to track your deliveries and watch for them. Don’t be a target of thieves who drive/bike/walk neighborhoods looking to steal your packages. — Spokane Police (@SpokanePD) October 15, 2020

SPD has busted several package thieves in recent years, including one on Christmas Eve last year.

So, what should you do if you fall victim?

First, contact the company you bought the item from. Each seller has different policies for handling theft cases, but many times you can get a refund or replacement.

You can also file a claim with the shipping company. Some require you to file a police report before you file a claim.

And in some cases, homeowners or renters insurance policies may also cover stolen packages.

READ: What to do if porch pirates steal your packages

RELATED: Spokane Police bust suspected package thief on Christmas Eve