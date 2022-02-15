‘Don’t close the door’: Newlyweds in their 80’s find love after loss, say it’s never too late

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ian and Linda Robertson are celebrating one month of marriage after tying the knot in their 80s.

The couple met after losing their spouses. They weren’t sure if they’d ever remarry but say God had other plans.

“This is where we met, right here,” said Ian. Ian and Linda met at the Salvation Army where they’ve served for years. They love the ministry and how it helps people in the community. Now, they get to carry on the love of Jesus together.

“Truly, truly — it isn’t once again the gift or a gift, but it’s really just having a wonderful, very very tender, caring, loving relationship,” said Linda Robertson.

It didn’t take much time for these two to take their relationship down the aisle.

“We were on the boardwalk, and it was shaky a little bit,” Ian said. “I took her hand, and four days later — I proposed.”

They were married on Jan. 15, 2022, at the Salvation Army chapel surrounded by family and friends.

“It was a joyous celebration,” Linda added.

Nearly a month into marriage on Valentine’s Day, they’re looking back on the celebration. They’re also looking forward to the future where age isn’t holding them back.

“I think the greatest thing is to let people know that life doesn’t stop at a certain age as society often wants us to think,” Linda said.

Ian turns 85 soon, and Linda’s 80. The two aren’t slowing down and say this new partnership gives them even “more energy and more passion.”

Through their story, they hope others don’t lose out hope on love. They say love is limitless and will find you when you least expect it.

“Don’t close the door. Let the door be open, and God will bring into your life who he knows is just that special person that gives you strength and joy and encourages you and just brightens your day and fills it with love.”

