Don’t be stingy with the SPF this week! -Nikki

SPOKANE, Wash. — Let’s keep your forecast simple. It will be dry, sunny and hot throughout this work week. Monday through Wednesday, especially, we’ll see the hottest temperatures.

Temperatures are quickly climbing throughout the rest of our morning into the upper 70s and low 80s. By our afternoon lunch hour, temperatures will be in the mid 80s for most parts of the region. Sunny and clear all the way through our Monday. Light winds today. Most parts of the area won’t get speeds stronger than 10 mph.

Overall, we’ll stay clear today. Very minimal cloud cover. Enjoy the blue skies!

High temperatures, overall, will be in the 90s and upper 80s. Some cities will get very close to 100 today. Moses Lake, Omak, and Lewiston are expected to see triple-digit heat Tuesday.

You may need to keep the fans and A/C on throughout the night. We’ll cool to the upper 50s and low 60s.

The whole week is going to be warm and dry. Warmest day of the week will be Tuesday. Be prepared!

HEAT SAFETY REMINDERS:

Stay hydrated

Wear sunscreen

Limit your time outside

DO NOT leave any pets or kids in the car for any amount of time

Avoid pavement when you walk your pets – if it’s too hot for you to rest the back of your hand onto the pavement, it’s too long for your pet

Check on elderly neighbors

