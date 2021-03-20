‘Don’t be fooled’: Spokane County Sheriff’s Office warns of newly reported scams

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office has received reports of several scams circulating that it wants you to be on the lookout for.

The most common appear to be social security and IRS scams, or scammers threatening arrest.

The sheriff’s office says never give up payment information if you receive a phone call from an unsolicited number without first doing your research. Law enforcement and other agencies will never threaten to arrest you or suspend services over the phone, and will also never demand payment in the form of prepaid credit cards.

If someone who you suspect is a scammer calls, the sheriff’s office suggests reporting them online to the Federal Trade Commission, or by calling 1-877-382.

If you receive a fake check in the mail, report it to the US Postal Inspection Service. Counterfeit checks can be reported to the FTC, and phishing emails can be forwarded to spam@uce.gov.

You’ll also want to be sure to report any unauthorized activity to your bank.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.