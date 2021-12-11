‘Don’t be a Crime Victim!’ Spokane Police Department passes out prevention tips to high-crime neighborhoods

by Rania Kaur

SPOKANE, Wash– The Spokane Police Department is taking a new approach to preventing theft in neighborhoods.

For the first time ever, they’re going door-to-door and handing out flyers.

More people are getting their cars stolen and broken into compared to the past month. Police are trying to make sure people know about it so they can protect themselves.

“I think sometimes people think it won’t happen to them,” said Officer Tim Schwering. “And so just trying to put the word out, work with the neighborhood to get the word out and to keep property safe.”

They’re handing out flyers with tips to prevent those living in high-crime neighborhoods from becoming victims.

Mary Charbonneau has been a victim of property crime in the past. She lives in the Logan neighborhood near Gonzaga University.

“I’ve seen them walk right up on my porch and take things to the point where I had to block in my porch because I could not replace some of the things they took,” Charbonneau said.

Every single thing on her front porch is cabled and locked to prevent her things from being stolen.

“I’ve had my snow shovel taken off my front porch, repeatedly to where I have to chain it up,” Merry said. “It’s not fair. It’s not fair that people that work hard and save up for what they want, have to have it taken by people who are opportunistic thieves.”

She hopes this makes a difference.

“The policeman actually came up and made sure we got the blue paper because we had packages sitting by the door that hadn’t been picked up yet,” she said.

You don’t need a flyer to know how to protect yourself. Those tips include things like not leaving valuables visible in your car, taking packages inside your home, and leaving the lights on in your home when you’re away.

If you become a victim of a theft that’s currently happening, you’re asked to call 911. If the crime already happened, you’re asked to report it to crime check at (509)-456-2233.

