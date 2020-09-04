Donor uses friend’s identity to trick Spokane sperm bank

SPOKANE, Wash. — A Spokane sperm bank- fooled by a donor- is now under fire.

An anonymous call to NW Cryobank lead them to discover that two supposedly different sperm donors were actually the same person.

It started when a woman called the bank and told them her children, who she had using two different sperm donors, had similar DNA… meaning they could be siblings.

The company hired a private investigator and discovered that the donors were the same man.

4 News Now first heard about the issue from another woman who used the bank to have a child.

NW Cryobank says the actions of the donor affected 36 families across the world.

Back in 2009, Donor 518 stopped donating sperm at 39 years old, the maximum age to donate. Because of the anonymous tip, investigators discovered Donor 518 went back a year later in 2010, and created another profile: Donor 901-A.

He was able to get away with it by using a friend’s driver’s license and his identity. Which is how a woman, who thought she was using two separate donors, ended up having children from the same man.

NW Cryobank recently told 36 families that they looked at the medical history of both profiles created.

They said there was no “significant difference” in information or “increased clinical risk.”

The woman who spoke with 4 News Now says she’s hired a lawyer to handle other issues with the sperm bank.

