Donor gives $12K to Women and Children’s Free Restaurant after seeing them on 4 News Now

Connor Sarles by Connor Sarles

SPOKANE, Wash. — After seeing the work Women and Children’s Free Restaurant is doing during the pandemic on 4 News Now, a community member donated $12,000 to the nonprofit.

Restaurant executive director Lisa Diffley told 4 News Now the donor was touched by how the nonprofit helps women and was moved by their stories.

Diffley says the $12,000 can go a long way in feeding thousands of people in Spokane.

