Donna Marie Berube

Donna passed away peacefully on January 9, 2021 after a diagnosis of pancreatic cancer.Donna was born on March 2, 1925 the fourth child of Dorothy and Joseph Plourde of Somerset Wisconsin. She was a graduate of St. Joseph’s Academy in St. Paul Minnesota and was employed in the office of the United States Engineers as a civic service worker. On August 24, 1946 she married Harold Berube also of Somerset who served in the Merchant Marines.

Donna and Harold moved from Somerset, Wisconsin to Tacoma, Washington where they raised their family; Joseph Henry, James Andre, Judith Marie, (Sr. Mary Laboure), Joyce Ann(Kerfoot), and Jeanne Renee (Sr. Maria Consuela).

Donna was preceded in death by her husband and daughter, Judith (Sr. Mary Laboure), and is survived by 17 grandchildren and 29 great-grandchildren as well as by her three sisters, Joyce Donati, Sr. DeLourdes Plourde, and Sukey Tobin.

Donna had many friends and a quick wit to help her through many difficulties. She was diagnosed with dementia in her 80s and spent her last days at Margercare, an adult family home, where she was known and loved by the residents and the Staff. Donna will be sorely missed. The family wishes to express their appreciation to the staff at Margercare for their kindness as well as Hospice of Spokane for their assistance in keeping her comfortable.

Two rosaries will be held for Donna. One at Hennessey Funeral Home in Spokane Valley at 1315 N Pines on Friday, January 15, following a viewing from 3-6 . Another rosary and viewing will be held at Mt. St. Michaels, on Sunday, January 17, 2021 at 7 pm. The funeral mass will be said at Mt. St. Michaels on Monday at 10 am, followed by the burial at St. Joseph’s Cemetery at 12:30 p.m. on Trent in Spokane Valley, East 17825 Trent Ave. Spokane, WA 99216.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to Mt St Michael’s, N 8500 St. Michael’s Rd., Spokane, WA 99217; or The Sisters of Mary, Mother of the Church at 4624 E. Jamieson Rd., Spokane WA 99223. To leave condolences for the family, please visit Donna’s Tribute Wall.