Donna Jones

Donna Marie Caprai Jones passed away peacefully in her home on Monday July 13th after a yearlong courageous battle. She was 86. Mom was born the youngest of 4 children to John and Bessie Caprai. She was a princess to her older brothers Warren, Bobby and Laurence Caprai.

Mom worked at IGA in Priest River and then at Guaranty Escrow for Cook and Lamanna until her retirement.

Donna raised 4 children Laurie Geary, Claudia Shanholtzer , Shawn Jones and Wesley Jones. She was a proud Grandma to 7 grandchildren and had a very special connection to her grandchildren and great grandchildren she was loved by nieces nephews as Aunt Donna.

Mom was the family historian and a gifted writer. Any information about the Caprai/Vanderhoff lineage could be found in one of the many binders of articles, clippings or pages written very eloquently by her.

Mom lived a simple life. She loved her house, her yard, her flowers, and her spring plant sale every year with her granddaughter Amanda. She was at peace at home with her gardening and quilting.

She is survived by her daughters Laurie and Claudia and her son Wesley. She was preceded in death by Shawn and the two were reunited on Monday morning along with her parents and brothers in a reunion that I pray we all get to experience.

A graveside service will be held on Monday, July 20th at 1 p.m. at Evergreen Cemetery in Priest River. The family requests memorial contributions be made to the Priest River museum.