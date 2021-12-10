Donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign with the tap of a button

SPOKANE, Wash.– There’s now a new way to donate to The Salvation Army’s Red Kettle campaign.

It’s called “Tip Tap” and it makes giving a little easier. All you have to do is tap your card or a card from your phone onto a donation button at some of the Red Kettle donation spots. There are options for $5, $10 and $20 donations.

When you hear a beep is when you know your donation has been made.

So, no cash? No problem!

“We are living in a day where many people don’t carry change or bills with them. As a result, The Salvation Army is trying to make it easier than ever for donors to help local vulnerable children and families,” said Major Ken Perine of The Salvation Army Spokane. “This system makes it easy to donate when you don’t have cash on you. As times change, The Salvation Army changes to meet the demand.”

Here’s where you can find Salvation Army Tip Tap kettles:

Spokane:

Fred Meyer, 12120 N. Division St.

Fred Meyer, 400 S. Thor St.

Walmart, 9212 N. Colton St.

Rosauers, 9414 N. Division St.

Rosauers, 2610 E. 29 th Ave.

Ave. Rosauers, 907 W. 14 th Ave.

Ave. Hobby Lobby, 7706 N. Division St.

The General Store, 2424 N. Division St.

Spokane Valley:

Walmart, 15727 E. Broadway Ave.

Fred Meyer, 15609 E. Sprague Ave.

Yokes, 13014 E. Sprague Ave

Rosauers, 10618 E. Sprague Ave.

Mead:

Yokes, 14202 N. Market

Liberty Lake:

Yokes, 1233 N. Liberty Lake Rd.

Safeway, 1304 N. Liberty Lake Rd.

All funds collected through the Red Kettle campaign stay local and help families in need.

RELATED: Salvation Army still needs more bell ringers in the Spokane area

PREVIOUS: America Strong: Salvation Army makes sure kids are dressed warm this winter

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.