Donate hot drinks to support local women this Thanksgiving

by Elise Jawed

SPOKANE, Wash.– The Women and Children’s Free Restaurant and Community Kitchen is hoping you can help them put cozy in the cold months ahead.

The organization is hosting a hot beverage drive on Thursday.

The kitchen will use hot beverage donations in the Thanksgiving dinners prepared for curbside pickup on Tuesday, November 23.

The kitchen is accepting:

Ground coffee

Hot chocolate

Teabags

Hot cider

If you would like to help, you can drop off your beverage donations to 1408 N. Washington St. on Thursday, November 11 between 9 a.m. and 4 p.m.

If you want to help but are short on time donate here.

