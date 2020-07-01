Donate at your local Cenex Zip Trip for annual ‘Backpacks for Kids’ event
SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane is partnering with Cenex Zip Trip to distribute 4,000 backpacks with school supplies to local school children, grades K-12 for the 11th annual ‘Backpacks For Kids’ event.
But they need your help to do it.
During the month of July, Cenex Zip Trip will collect funds at its convenience stores to help with this annual school event.
Customers are encouraged to make a donation and as a thank you, contributors will receive a coupon for a free 20 oz. fountain soda or 16 oz. coffee.
Everyone who donates can also add their name to a special flyer that will be displayed in the local stores.
The ‘Backpack for Kids’ event will be at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center on August 12.
Various Cenex Zip Trip convenience stores in Spokane and surrounding communities are participating in this campaign. They include:
Spokane
- 909 N. Division, 99202
- 1523 W. 10th Ave., 99204
- 1023 W. Wellesley, 99205
- 2103 W. Northwest Blvd., 99205
- 1503 E. Illinois, 99207
- 3030 E. Euclid, 99207
- 2005 N. Hamilton, 99207
- 1712 N. Division, 99207
- 7902 N. Division, 99208
- 2020 W. Francis, 99208
- 6607 N. Nine Mile Rd., 99208
- 711 W. Hastings, 99218
- 2820 E. 57th Ave, 99223
- 4017 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd., 99224
Spokane Valley
- 10708 E. Sprague Ave., 99206
- 1421 N. Pines Rd., 99206
- 1403 N. Mullen Rd., 99206
- 8215 E. Trent Ave., 99212
- 15019 E. Trent Ave., 99216
- 15504 E. 4th Ave., 99037
Airway Heights
- 1418 S. Garfield, Airway Heights, 99001
Liberty Lake
- 22304 E. Appleway Ave., 99019
Mead
- 3921 E. Mt. Spokane Pk Dr., 99021
Coeur d’Alene
- 1427 Best Ave., 83814
