Donate at your local Cenex Zip Trip for annual ‘Backpacks for Kids’ event

Destiny Richards by Destiny Richards

SPOKANE, Wash. — The Salvation Army of Spokane is partnering with Cenex Zip Trip to distribute 4,000 backpacks with school supplies to local school children, grades K-12 for the 11th annual ‘Backpacks For Kids’ event.

But they need your help to do it.

During the month of July, Cenex Zip Trip will collect funds at its convenience stores to help with this annual school event.

Customers are encouraged to make a donation and as a thank you, contributors will receive a coupon for a free 20 oz. fountain soda or 16 oz. coffee.

Everyone who donates can also add their name to a special flyer that will be displayed in the local stores.

The ‘Backpack for Kids’ event will be at the Spokane County Fair & Expo Center on August 12.

Various Cenex Zip Trip convenience stores in Spokane and surrounding communities are participating in this campaign. They include:

Spokane

909 N. Division, 99202

1523 W. 10th Ave., 99204

1023 W. Wellesley, 99205

2103 W. Northwest Blvd., 99205

1503 E. Illinois, 99207

3030 E. Euclid, 99207

2005 N. Hamilton, 99207

1712 N. Division, 99207

7902 N. Division, 99208

2020 W. Francis, 99208

6607 N. Nine Mile Rd., 99208

711 W. Hastings, 99218

2820 E. 57th Ave, 99223

4017 S. Cheney-Spokane Rd., 99224

Spokane Valley

10708 E. Sprague Ave., 99206

1421 N. Pines Rd., 99206

1403 N. Mullen Rd., 99206

8215 E. Trent Ave., 99212

15019 E. Trent Ave., 99216

15504 E. 4th Ave., 99037

Airway Heights

1418 S. Garfield, Airway Heights, 99001

Liberty Lake

22304 E. Appleway Ave., 99019

Mead

3921 E. Mt. Spokane Pk Dr., 99021

Coeur d’Alene

1427 Best Ave., 83814

