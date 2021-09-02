Donald “Mitch” R. Mitchell

by Obituaries

Donald “Mitch” R Mitchell, of Post Falls passed away on August 27, 2021. He was born in Spokane, WA on August 23, 1928, the 3rd child of 7 born to Ivan C Mitchell and Iza Mae (Utterback) Mitchell. He was a 1946 graduate of John Rogers High School. He served in the United States Marine Corps from 1948 to 1952. He married Louise T Altman on November 15, 1952. They were married 55 years before her passing in 2008. He worked for the Northern Pacific/Burlington Northern Railroad for 41 years.

Mitch was a member of the Coeur d’Alene Lions Club; The American Legion (Post Falls); United Transportation Union; Sheet Metal, Air, Rail, Transportation Alumni Association, and Northern Pacific Railway Historical Association. He and Louise served as volunteers for many years for Meals on Wheels, Visitors & Conventions Bureau, Kootenai Health, Silverwood Night of the Stars, Coeur d’Alene Food Bank, and Art on the Green. He also gave the gift of life to countless people by giving over 20 gallons of blood through the years.

Mitch is survived by his sister, Marilyn Yeager of Colville, WA; sons Michael (Jeanie) Mitchell of Otis Orchards WA, Glenn (Colleen) Mitchell of Spokane WA, Mark Mitchell of Post Falls ID, and Daniel (Abby) Mitchell of Pasco WA; daughters Dawna (Ron) Rickel of Waitts Lake, WA; Kristie (Joseph) Miller of Spokane and; Mayanna (Richard) Hawk of Post Falls; 20 grandchildren and 18 great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Louise, and grandson, Takoda Mitchell.

In loving memory of Mitch and in lieu of flowers please consider giving to one of the following organizations; Hospice of North Idaho or Children’s Village.

Special thanks to the staff at The Lodge Assisted Living for the care you have given our dad for the past 3 years. We are grateful!

A private graveside service followed by a Celebration of Life will be held at 11:00 am on Friday, September 3 at Lake City Church, 6000 N Ramsey Road, Coeur d’Alene, ID followed by a luncheon.

COPYRIGHT 2021 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.