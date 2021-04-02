Born June 10, 1947 in Brackettville, Texas to Mateo and Georgette Terrazas, Donald Franklin Terrazas passed away of natural causes Wednesday, March 24, 2021 in Spokane, Washington.

A 20 year resident of Spokane Valley, Washington, Donald served in the U.S. Navy during the Vietnam War on the USS Tripoli (LPH 10). Once back in civilian life Donald worked in Fiberglass fabrication and loved to watch sports. He was a fan of the Dallas Cowboys, the New York Yankees and the Gonzaga Bull Dogs. He loved playing with his grandchildren and motorcycling.

Donald is survived by one daughter Cherie Sebastian and her husband Michael Terrazas of Medical Lake, WA; Four grandchildren Cody Terrazas (Kelsey); Nickolas Morgan; Madeleine Sebastian and Cody Trottier. Donald was preceded in death by parents Mateo and Georgette Terrazas; Daughter Tami Patricia Terrazas and Brother-in-Law Mark Morgan.

A Viewing is scheduled for Thursday, April 1, 2021 from 2 pm to 4 pm at Hennessey Valley Funeral Home in Spokane Valley, WA. To share memories of Donald and leave condolences for the family, please visit Donald’s Tribute Wall.