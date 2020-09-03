Don Deuane Plumb Jr, a Christian, is absent from the body, but present with the LORD. Donny has gone to receive that which his Savior Jesus Christ promised, a room, made just for him. Donny spent his last weeks in an earthly home in St. Maries, ID, supplied to him by the First Baptist Church of St. Maries, a Cottage all his own. Donny a beloved son, brother, husband, dad, uncle, and friend was a witness to others for the sake of the Gospel, he, in his best way, being that witness which the Lord asks us who know Him to be, faithful to tell others; “there is only one way to Gods Kingdom”, “one way to receive eternal life and a place in Gods Holy City”, and that way has been accomplished for Donny. He has met Jesus face to face, finally home.

Donny was preceded in death by his dad, Don Deuane Plumb Sr. Upon his journey to his final home, his Mother Loretta (Dave Wendt) was by his side as was his Sister Nancy (Dale Harrison) and his younger brother John Plumb.

In life, Donny had his own basalt rock business which his dad had started, and also logged off and on. Donny was a husband and father, he loved his children and was proud of them; Patrick Don Deuane Plumb (Emily) Tacoma WA, Kayla Sereno (Justin) Salem, OR, Cody Plumb, Spokane, WA. Donny loved his grandchildren and desired they know Jesus Christ and honor God with their lives; Symarah, Austin, Hunter Plumb (Patrick Plumb) Roman, Everest Sereno (Kayla Sereno) Vincent Plumb (Cody Plumb). Donny attended Greenacres Grade School, and Davenport Grade School, Jr. High and High School. Donny enjoyed Football, Basketball, and Baseball in davenport, but after a football injury he broke his leg in a game vying for a place at State against Reardan in High School. Donny lost interest in school and left school to take over his dad’s basalt rock business while his dad was recovering from a logging accident. Donny then moved on and married, lived in Creston, Wilson Creek, Greenacres, Davenport for a while with his family, but then settled in Tonasket, WA with hopes to log. He attended Loomis Community Church, where the Pastor which lead him to the Lord was serving.

The spotted owl stopped those dreams as did the damage from juvenile diabetes, his eyes being damaged and then eventually his kidneys. He ran on dialysis for a time then received a kidney and pancreas transplant, an answer to prayer. Donny returned to firewood sales for a time, but then the side effects of the juvenile diabetes and the stress of transplant go the better of him and his mind and his own body began to turn on him. Donny spent the last 7 years in nursing facilities around Spokane, WA, none of which his family would give a glowing review, but then on August 5, 2020, Donny was finally able to move into his own place. Donny spent the time he had there visiting, joking, finally at peace, finally comfortable. But it was short lived. Once again, his body began to tire. While in this decline it was a team effort that worked very hard for one purpose. Peace and comfort and human companionship for Donny. Donny’s sister and brother in-law teamed with Doc Ross, and Hospice of North Idaho to keep him clean and comfortable until he was to step over to his permanent dwelling. His mom and stepdad also by his side, standing with him through this difficult transition, as was his brother John. Don was born to Don D Plumb Sr. and Loretta Lee Johnson (Plumb) Wendt on November 21, 1959 in Spokane, WA. He was a preemie, it was said in those days he was not to be able to live much past age 2, but god had a different plan. He is survived by his mother Loretta and stepdad Dave Wendt of Davenport, his sister Lori Plumb of Newport, WA and Nancy Plumb Harrison of St. Maries, ID, and brother John Plumb.

Donny’s wishes were to have his ashes spread on his favorite hunting grounds near Chewelah, WA. This will be granted him by his sister Nancy. Donny had other hobbies during his life that gave him some joy. Boxing, motorcycle racing, car racing, hunting, and fishing were some of his fondest memories. Donny is also survived by his nephews; Joshua Harrison (Megan), Jeremy Harrison (Bobbi) and their children, which made him a great uncle! There are many cousins and friends left to remember who Donny was on this earth, too many to mention, but each one was a part of who Donny was while here.

Now Donny is more alive than he has ever been! In that far off country in which his King Jesus Christ dwells. You too can visit Donny there some day when the Lord wills. Only confess with your mouth the Lord Jesus and believe in your heart that God has raised Him from the dead, ask for forgiveness of all your sin, receive the Holy Spirit to guide you throughout your life, study the Holy Word of god, take up your place in a local body of believers, become a part of the working body of Christ. Live out your time doing the work that God has called you to do, not to gain heaven, but because you know you are a child of God with the desire to please God and love Him with all your mind, body, and soul. This is what God asks of all who desire to have an eternity with Him, to those who would like to dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Donny believes, is alive and saved and this faith, is how you may join him in worshiping in eternity the King of Kings and Lord of Lords, Jesus Christ.

He knows and trusts the words of the 23rd Psalm; “The LORD is my (Donny’s) Shepherd; I shall not want. 2 He makes me to lie down in green pastures: he leads me beside the still waters. 3 He restores my soul: he leads me in the paths of righteousness for His name’s sake. 4 Yea, though I walk through the valley of the shadow of death, I will fear no evil: for you are with me; your rod and your staff they comfort me. 5 You prepare a table before me in the presence of mine enemies: you anoint my head with oil; my cup runs over. 6 Surely goodness and mercy shall follow me all the days of my life: and I will dwell in the house of the LORD forever. Can you insert your name in this Psalm? Donny would want you to be able to. More importantly, Jesus Christ died on a cross so that you can put your name in this Psalm. Without Christ as Savior, this is only a poem, comforting for a moment. With Christ as your savior, these words are a blessing and a promise forever from the creator of the Universe! Rejoice! Donny is finally home.