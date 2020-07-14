Don D. Buchmiller

Site staff by Site staff

Don D. Buchmiller passed away on June 21, 2020 at his home in Newport, Washington.

He is survived by his four step-daughters — Melanie Banfield, Rhonda Hoener, Debbie Kimble and Sherry Lynch — and his companion, Irene Collum.

He was preceded in death by his longtime companion, Kitty Hrabe.

Don was born April 8, 1939 in Jefferson, Ohio.

He enjoyed telling stories about his adventurous youth. He lived on the railways and roads from the age of 15. Among the stories he told were working in farm fields; hopping trains to see the country; and stealing watermelon for a meal.

He later served in the U.S. Navy, and his career included a lot of KP; stories of swimming from Cuba back to his military base; stealing horses during AWOL attempts; and hiding in a cement truck after going AWOL.

He also was an artist with wood. Later in his life, he owned and operated PLGB Woodcrafts. It was not uncommon for him to give away his unique wood art to friends and neighbors as gifts.

There will be a celebration of Don’s life at a date and location to be announced. Sherman-Campbell Funeral and Cremation Services in Newport is in charge of arrangements. Family and friends are invited to sign the online guest book at shermancampell.com<http://shermancampell.com>.