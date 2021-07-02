Dominique K Dieter

Dominique was born on November 8, 1966, in Seattle, Washington. As a child, she loved her sister and she loved learning. Her sister was her little shadow and that gave her a lifelong love of children.

All who knew Dominique knew that she had an unwavering faith in God. She had a difficult childhood, but instead of letting that make her bitter, she was grateful for God’s grace in her life. She loved people deeply, especially those who were struggling. She felt others’ pain with an intensity that most of us can’t fathom.

She was a life-long learner, earning 2 degrees at Spokane Falls Community College and also certifications in Addiction Counseling, Substance Abuse, and Gerontology. Her education was always to help others, to lift people out of their present circumstances.

Dominique worked as a Resident Advisor at Anna Ogden Hall before spending several years as a Women’s Home Director at Victory Outreach Christian Recovery Home. Pastor Alvin and his wife, Maria, mentored her and loved her as their own daughter. More recently, she served at Covenant Christian School, as the lead Preschool teacher. She loved those little ones and they loved her. She spent her life finding places to serve by volunteering her time in Sunday School, food banks, recovery programs, and animal shelters. Her love for animals was best evidenced by her care for her little dog, Oreo.

Dominique is preceded in death by her grandmother Melinda, her mother, Lorrianne Lindsey, and her dear Aunt Linda, who prayed for her daily.

She is survived by her sister, Denise Irish, niece, Jaleigh Irish, and cousin, Donna Waller, as well as a host of friends who were forever changed for having known this beautiful woman.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m. on Saturday, July 10, 2021, at Victory Outreach Church, 2901 N Park Rd, Spokane Valley. Following the funeral, Dominque will be laid to rest at Woodlawn Cemetery.

