Dominic Rene (Hill) Filan

A memorial service for Dominic Rene Filan, age 60, will be held Tuesday, July 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Palouse Federated Church. Pastor Corey Laughary will officiate at the service.

Rene lost her battle Thursday, June 28th at her home in Palouse from an aggressive form of ovarian cancer.

She was born May 9, 1958 at Oceanside, CA to David L. and Celia J. (Mansfield) Hill Sr. She went by Rene even though that was her middle name. She lived life to the fullest, especially towards the end where she was constantly surrounded by her many friends and loving family.

She loved Persian cats and any type of rescue dog. She always owned a rescue dog as well as at least one Persian cat. She loved her family, especially her grand-children. She volunteered for the American Red Cross for many years, working alongside her sisters and mother during local and regional disasters. She enjoyed gardening. She was an avid crossword puzzler.

Rene was highly involved with the Palouse Federated Church and the Pullman Four Square Church. Her local bible study group was one of her weekly highlights that she faithfully attended until her death.

Known for her contagious laugh, bright smile, and quick wit, she was often the highlight of any gathering. She particularly enjoyed large family gatherings at her children’s’ homes or the family farm, as well as spending days at the river and riding jet-skis.

Rene had married Gary Hayden and the couple later divorced. Rene then married Robert Killin and she later widowed. Rene later married Bill Filan and the couple later divorced. Rene has lived in Palouse, Pullman, and Connell, WA.

Survivors include children, Kara Rene (Mrs. Sean) Kelley of Palouse, WA; and Jessica Lynn (Mrs. Scott) Nishikawa of Kailua, HI; her father, David L. Hill Sr. and his wife Nancy of Palouse; a brother David Hill II of Palouse, two sisters, Denise (Dallas) Filan of Lacrosse, WA, and Darlene (Jerry) Schwartzman of Palouse; and four grandchildren. She was preceded in death by her mother Celia Hill in 2000.

Memorial gifts may be given to the Palouse Federated Church. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse, WA is caring for the family. You are invited to leave online condolences and order flowers for the family at www.kramercares.com.

