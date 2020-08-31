Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside Motel 6 near Finch Arboretum
SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are in a standoff with a suspect who has barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 near the Finch Arboretum. He is armed with a knife, but police do not know if he has other weapons.
Police on scene said they first responded to a domestic violence call around 4:30 a.m. A woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her car and locked himself inside. She was able to get out safely.
Officers have not identified the suspect, but said there is probable cause to arrest him for domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, robbery and felony violation of a domestic violence order.
Patrol officers, SWAT and hostage negotiators are on scene. Other hotel guests are being evacuated.
