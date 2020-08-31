Domestic violence suspect barricaded inside Motel 6 near Finch Arboretum

SPOKANE, Wash. — Spokane Police are in a standoff with a suspect who has barricaded himself inside a room at the Motel 6 near the Finch Arboretum. He is armed with a knife, but police do not know if he has other weapons.

Police on scene said they first responded to a domestic violence call around 4:30 a.m. A woman said her ex-boyfriend stole her car and locked himself inside. She was able to get out safely.

#BREAKING: SPD is on scene at this Motel 6 on S Rustle St. (near Finch Arboretum) where they’re attempting to negotiate the surrender of a man who has barricaded himself. This all started with a domestic violence call around 4:30am. Tune into #4NewsNow for updates. @kxly4news pic.twitter.com/SnkN8gjLh0 — Destiny Richards (@DstnyRichardsTV) August 31, 2020

Officers have not identified the suspect, but said there is probable cause to arrest him for domestic violence assault, unlawful imprisonment, robbery and felony violation of a domestic violence order.

Patrol officers, SWAT and hostage negotiators are on scene. Other hotel guests are being evacuated.