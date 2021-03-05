Domestic violence suspect arrested in northwest Spokane following hours-long standoff

SPOKANE, Wash. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested by police in northwest Spokane, following an hours-long standoff Thursday night.

Joseph Piapot, 41, has a violent history and was not allowed to be at the home on N Wall St. Nevertheless, Spokane Police got information around 11:30 p.m. that Piapot was there, and a domestic violence suspect may be in danger.

Hostage negotiators, SWAT officers and K-9 units were all called to the scene, but Piapot refused to talk to police officers.

Finally, around 1:30 a.m., officers entered the home, and a K-9 eventually found Piapot between an interior and exterior wall.

Piapot was booked into Spokane County Jail for two counts of residential burglary DV and two counts of court order violation DV. Piapot is an eleven-time felon with four convictions for felony assault.

