Domestic violence suspect arrested in Bemiss area

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — The suspect in a domestic violence case has been arrested after a day on the run.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s Office said 43-year-old Yevgeniy Dyfort was found in a stolen vehicle in the Bemiss area on Thursday night.

Authorities said Dyfort was involved in an assault early Thursday morning, then left the area in the victim’s car.

He was booked into jail on charges of second-degree assault, harassment, first-degree arson and unlawful imprisonment.

