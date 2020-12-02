Domestic violence suspect arrested at South Hill apartment complex

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

SPOKANE, Wash. — A domestic violence suspect was arrested late Tuesday night following a brief standoff at an apartment complex on Spokane’s South Hill.

Police responded to the complex near E 44th Ave and S Apollo St for reports of a man and woman arguing. A witness heard thumping noises and a dog barking, as well.

When officers arrived, they found 29-year-old Gary Adams standing outside of the apartment. Police said he ran inside when he saw them, then closed the curtains so officers could not see what was happening inside.

Officers, including members of the SWAT team, surrounded the apartment and determined they had probable cause to arrest Adams. They used a loud speaker to ask him to come outside, but Adams refused.

Police ultimately received a search warrant to get inside the apartment and arrested Adams for second-degree assault and strangulation.

Adams has an extensive felony record involving guns and assault, and was booked into the Spokane County Jail.

