Domestic violence incident leads to standoff in Medical Lake

by Erin Robinson

MEDICAL LAKE, Wash. — A standoff is underway on W Medical Lake 4 Lakes Rd in Medical Lake.

The Spokane County Sheriff’s office said someone in a domestic violence incident is being uncooperative. Authorities said that person is possibly armed.

This is a developing story. 4 News Now is headed to the scene.

