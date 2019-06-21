Dolores Reilly

Dolores Reilly died peacefully in Garfield, Washington on June 16, 2019, at the age of 88, although she would only admit to a spry 81.

Dolores is survived by her loving immediate and extended family including a brother, three children, five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren, one nephew, one great-niece, and one great-nephew. Survivors include Her brother Pete Reilly and his wife Mena of Eugene, Oregon and their son Robert Reilly and his wife Beverlee and their two children Brianna and Logan of Columbus, Ohio, Her daughter Carol Young of Santa Cruz, California and her two children: Jacqueline Salazar and her husband Roberto and their daughter Luna of Seaside, California; and Matthew Young of Santa Cruz, California. Her daughter Cathleen Young and her husband Mark of Garfield, Washington and their three daughters: Jakki Young of Garfield, Washington; Ingrid Seymour and her husband Chris and their three children, Jonathon, Tirzah, and Jethro of Medina, Tennessee; Julia Sundberg and her husband Steve and their two children Gabrielle Grace (GiGi) and Lincoln of Burlington, Maine. Her son Patrik Ryan of Lancaster, California. She is preceded in death by her parents: Peter Joseph Reilly of Chicago, Illinois; her mother Billie Anna Mercer (née Richter) of San Diego, California; and her step-father Perce Mercer of San Diego, California. She is also preceded in death by her first husband Joseph Costello of Boulder Hill, Illinois; and her second husband Herbert Nector of San Diego, California.

Dolores Margaret Reilly was born on November 25, 1930, at St. Luke’s Hospital in Chicago, Illinois to Peter Joseph Reilly and Billie Anna Reilly (née Richter). Dolores was a life-long learner, attending school well into her seventies. Dolores graduated from Saint Dorothy Elementary School, class of 1944, in Chicago, Illinois; Mercy High School, class of 1948, in Chicago Illinois; and College of DuPage in Glen Ellyn, Illinois with an Associates Degree in General Studies. Additionally, she achieved licensing as a Realtor and then as a Real Estate Broker in San Diego, California.

Dolores and Joseph married and began their family in 1949, living in the Chicago-land area. As the children grew older, Dolores began working as an executive assistant, which she continued until 1972. In 1972, she moved with then husband, Herbert Nector, to San Diego, California. In San Diego Dolores reinvented herself becoming an entrepreneur, starting several businesses including: a real estate company, a commercial real estate investment company, a rental placement company, and partnering with her second husband, Herbert Nector, in the acting company Studio IV.

Dolores was quite eclectic in her interests. Her first and ongoing interest was her love for her family. She always hoped to inspire their various life endeavors, especially encouraging education and entrepreneurial pursuits. She enjoyed all the arts, attending opera, theatre, live music presentations, and herself did oil painting and became an award-winning set designer. Her love of reading, reading a newspaper cover-to-cover until days before she passed, expanded her interests to include all types of cultures, which she experienced by traveling extensively, including several trips to Europe and China.

Family and friends are encouraged to attend a celebration of Dolores’ life on Wednesday, June 19, 2019, 2:30 P.M. at La Dow Court at Garfield, WA.

There will be an intimate gathering graveside attended by family. Kramer Funeral Home of Palouse has been entrusted with caring for Dolores family. You are invited to leave condolences for family at www.kramercares.com

