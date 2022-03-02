Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library will give Whitman County toddlers free books

by Will Wixey

WHITMAN COUNTY, Wash. — Parents of preschoolers in Whitman County have an opportunity to get some free books for their kids.

The United Way of Whitman County launched the Dolly Parton Imagination Library for families in Whitman County on Tuesday. The library helps children become kindergarten ready by mailing one book a month to enrolled children for free. It’s now available to children ages one to five in Whitman County.

“Having books available to young children can improve their academic, social, and emotional development,” says Eric Fejeran, Executive Director at UWWC. “By providing free books to children under the age of five, we hope to increase the amount of time families spend reading together and further support our community’s efforts to ensure all children are well prepared to succeed in school.”

United Way launched the Imagination Library as part of Read Across America Day. There will be an in-person registration event at the Whitman County Library in Colfax on Thursday from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Families can also register their children online here.

You can find more information on Dolly Parton’s Imagination Library here.

