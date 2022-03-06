Dollar General opens first Idaho store in Athol

by Will Wixey

ATHOL, Idaho — North Idaho residents now have some new ways to save.

Dollar General opened its first store in Idaho on Saturday. It’s located at 30601 N. Old Highway 95 in Athol.

The store hopes to provide affordable access to household essentials at everyday low prices to Kootenai County residents. As part of the grand opening, Dollar General also donated $10,000 and 100 new books to Athol Elementary School.

“At Dollar General, we are committed to being a good corporate citizen in each community we call home, including helping our customers to stretch their budgets, providing our employees with opportunities to develop their careers and donating to local charities through our Dollar General Literacy Foundation,” said Jeff Owen, Dollar General’s chief operating officer.

Dollar General is now present in 47 states, and the company plans to evaluate additional locations in Idaho in the near future. The Athol store’s hours of operation can be found online here or through the Dollar General app.

