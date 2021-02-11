DOH: Washington on ‘backside of third wave’ as vaccinations slowly increase

SPOKANE, Wash. — Each vaccination brings Washington closer to immunity from COVID-19—closer to life, closer to normal. Tonight, even more data shows we’re getting closer to the end of this pandemic.

Every Wednesday, 4 News Now sits in on the Department of Health’s COVID briefings and hear a lot of doom and gloom; tonight, that’s not the story.

One of the reasons is a marked decline in cases across Spokane County over the last two weeks. Just about each day we’re seeing fewer cases reported, and in the last seven days, Spokane is averaging fewer than 150 cases per day.

This, along with the state nearing one million vaccinations, creates a lot more hope in Washington right now.

“We are coming down the backside of the third wave [of COVID] right now,” said state epidemiologist Dr. Scott Lindquist.

Another wave of COVID-19 starting to fade into Washington’s rearview mirror. Cases, hospital visits and deaths are all on the decline across the state.

“People are following the guidance,” said said SRHD interim health officer Dr. Frank Velazquez.

You can see that data for yourself—hospital admissions for COVID are down by 8 percent in the last two weeks across Spokane County. The virus has killed 99 people in the last month, which cannot be understated, but that is 45 fewer deaths than the month prior.

Cases are also down by 12 percent in the last two weeks.

It’s worth noting the county is testing about 400 fewer people each day over the last two weeks. But, the Health District says that’s because there’s less virus in the community. The state is also looking out for new variants by taking positive cases and further testing them.

As those variants continue to spread, masking up and distancing becomes even more critical.

“I want to encourage everyone to keep working hard because this is not the time to relax, this is the time to be diligent about it,” said Velazquez.

Vaccinations are the clear path forward to the end of this pandemic, and tonight, Washington is nearing one million doses administered—that’s about 78-percent of the doses the state has. Spokane has given more than 68,000 shots so far.

The county and state are still waiting for more doses, however. They only received a third of the amount they asked for this week. 4,000 of those doses went to the Spokane Arena, and clinics like Providence got a small batch; another 974 doses went to the Health District for long term care facilities.

The state hopes this supply increases dramatically by march with plans to make the vaccine available to everyone by this summer. Those vaccinations, and trends like this, are good news for Spokane and the rest of the state.

Right now, there’s a lot of optimism that Spokane may be ready for Phase 2 when the state report is released this Friday. But again, they use data from about two weeks ago to decide that due to its accuracy, so we’ll know at the end of the week where Spokane and the East Region stand.

