DOH: Statewide restrictions could be behind recent decreases in COVID transmission

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

COVID-19 transmission in Washington is beginning to flatten, according to a report from the State Department of Health, though health officials warn now is not the time to ease statewide restrictions.

The most recent situation report released Wednesday from the DOH shows cases decreased substantially over the course of one week.

As of Dec. 4, the average amount of people in eastern Washington testing positive over a seven-day span was 1,022. That number decreased to 859 through Dec. 11. It was a similar situation for daily hospitalizations, which saw a sharp increase between September and December, but have since plateaued to roughly 36 admissions per day in eastern Washington hospitals.

The DOH is tentatively crediting statewide restrictions for the recent reduced case spikes, though it also says hospitalizations lowered around Thanksgiving due to less people seeking medical treatment around the holiday.

Data in the report shows eastern Washington’s reproductive rate (how many new people a person with COVID-19 infects) sits at roughly 1.11, while western Washington’s sits at 1.03. Health officials say that rate needs to be below 1 for a substantial amount of time to mean that COVID transmission rates are declining.

“If we don’t maintain the behaviors that have lowered transmission over the past month, we could see exponential growth again—this time starting from a much higher baseline,” it reads in the report.

According to the DOH, 31 of the state’s 39 counties have reported case rates above 200 per 100,000 people over the span of two weeks. Spokane County’s case rate currently sits at 726 per 100,000 people. That said, the report shows Spokane is one of the state’s five largest counties that has seen recent declines in case counts.

