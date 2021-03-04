DOH: Pharmacies will be key to vaccinating Washington educators

WASHINGTON — Local health officials have announced pharmacies will lead the effort to vaccinate all K-12 teachers and school staff in Washington.

On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made an announcement that educators and child care workers should get the vaccine by the end of March. The Washington Department of Health believes the plan is feasible through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.

Using the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, we believe we will be able to administer first doses to all Washington educators by the end of the month.

– Lacy Fehrenbach, Deputy Secretary of Health — WA Dept. of Health (@WADeptHealth) March 4, 2021

According to the DOH, six pharmacies across the state involved in the program are set to receive 65,000 doses this week, and 72,000 doses next week, in addition to the state allocation the department collects each week.

Dr. Shah says schools can reopen safely even in advance of these vaccinations as all teachers are expected to get at least first dose by end of March. “We hope this means more of our schools will go back to in person instruction,” Dr. Shah says. @kxly4news — Maher Kawash (@MaherKXLY) March 4, 2021

