DOH: Pharmacies will be key to vaccinating Washington educators
WASHINGTON — Local health officials have announced pharmacies will lead the effort to vaccinate all K-12 teachers and school staff in Washington.
On Tuesday, President Joe Biden made an announcement that educators and child care workers should get the vaccine by the end of March. The Washington Department of Health believes the plan is feasible through the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program.
According to the DOH, six pharmacies across the state involved in the program are set to receive 65,000 doses this week, and 72,000 doses next week, in addition to the state allocation the department collects each week.
