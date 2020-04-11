DOH: Hispanic community disproportionately affected by COVID-19 in Washington

The Washington State Department of Health is now reporting a breakdown of COVID-19 cases and deaths based on ethnicity.

According to the most recent report from Thursday, the state’s Hispanic community is disproportionately affected by the disease.

The report shows Hispanics make up roughly 21 percent of confirmed cases, but only 13 percent of the overall population.

In terms of deaths, 7 percent have been within the Hispanic community.

The State DOH clarified many cases and deaths are missing information on race and ethnicity, so it is impossible at this time to know exact numbers. Health officials also believe there are many more cases in the state that have gone undiagnosed.

Surgeon General Dr. Jerome Adams said on Tuesday that black Americans are at higher risk for the virus because of multiple factors, with less access to healthcare being one of them.

According to the report, 3 percent of Washington’s 475 deaths have been African American patients, which make up just 4 percent of the state’s population.

