DOH: COVID breakthrough cases represent only 2.5% of vaccinated population in Washington

by Olivia Roberts

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Washington State Department of Health reported a 43 percent increase in the number of COVID breakthrough cases related to the recent increase in overall cases across the state.

However, the breakthrough cases represent only about 2.5 percent of the vaccinated population.

From January 2021 to January 2022, there have been 123,365 vaccine breakthrough cases identified in Washington. As of Thursday, more than 4.8 million people in Washington had been vaccinated against COVID.

While the majority of people with confirmed vaccine breakthrough experienced only mild or no symptoms, at least 3 percent were hospitalized.

Large-scale clinical studies have found that COVID-19 vaccines prevented most people from serious illness and hospitalization. This means a very small number of fully vaccinated people will still become infected with COVID.

Scientists note that breakthroughs are expected with any vaccine.

A person is considered to have breakthrough case if they test positive for COVID-19 using a PCR test or antigen test and received their final dose of the COVID vaccine more than two weeks prior to the positive test.

