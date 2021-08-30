Dog rescued from Spokane Valley garage fire

by Matthew Kincanon

Photo by Obi Onyeador on Unsplash

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash. — Firefighters rescued a dog from a garage fire in Spokane Valley Sunday afternoon.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department responded to the 2700 block of South Bowdish at around 1:15 p.m. in Spokane Valley. They saw brown smoke coming from the garage.

Neighbors who noticed the fire called 911 and tried to put it out with a garden hose.

While crews attacked the fire in the garage, Spokane Valley Fire said other firefighters searched the home to ensure no one was inside. They found the dog during their search and got it safely out.

The fire was contained to the garage, but there was some smoke damage to parts of the house. It was put out in a few minutes and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

