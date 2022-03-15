Dog killed in Spokane Valley apartment fire

SPOKANE VALLEY, Wash.– A dog died in a Spokane Valley apartment fire Monday night.

The Spokane Valley Fire Department said it got a call around 7:05 p.m. from a neighbor who saw flames through an apartment window. When firefighters got there, they saw smoke coming from an upstairs unit.

Fire crews searched the apartment and found a dog inside. They brought it outside and tried to revive it, but it was too late.

Firefighters said two adults and a child live at the apartment but weren’t home at the time of the fire.

The cause was a pot left on the stove, according to SVFD. The Spokane Valley Fire Department said this is the second stove fire in two nights it’s responded to. Firefighters reminded people not to leave pots and pans on the stove unattended.

The fire damage was limited to the apartment where it started, but the apartment below did get some water damage.

