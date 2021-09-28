Dog gets to play in snow one last time thanks to Utah parks and recreation department

SALT LAKE CITY– A very good dog got to play in snow one last time before she passed.

The Salt Lake County Parks and Recreation Department said it all started when they saw a member of their community ask if anyone had any shaved ice they could use. The reason they needed it was for their dog, Maggie. Maggie’s owners wrote she was passing of cancer but they wanted to build her one last snowbank to roll in.

The Salt Lake County Ice Center and the parks and recreation department made it happen. Workers shaved some extra ice from a rink, packed it up and sent it home with Maggie’s family.

She got to enjoy the snow one last time in her backyard with her family.

“We appreciate the unique privilege of providing her a little heaven on earth,” the parks and recreation department posted on its Facebook.

