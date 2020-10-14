Dog attack victim’s death ruled an accident, dog to be euthanized

Erin Robinson by Erin Robinson

MOSES LAKE, Wash. — The Grant County Coroner ruled on Wednesday that a dog attack victim’s death was accidental.

Zachary Willis, 27, was bit several times and killed by his own dog at the Harvest Manor Mobile Home Park in Moses Lake.

A woman was also injured in the attack. Her latest condition is not known, but Kyle Foreman with the Grant County Sheriff’s Office said she was hospitalized until at least this past weekend.

Foreman said there was speculation that Willis was also stabbed during the incident, but an autopsy by the coroner confirmed he did not suffer any stab wounds, only dog bites.

Foreman said the dog will be euthanized.

RELATED: 27-year-old Moses Lake man identified as victim in fatal dog attack