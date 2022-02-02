‘Doesn’t discriminate’: How to spot signs of internal struggle in ‘perfect lives’ to prevent deaths like Cheslie Kryst’s

by Esther Bower

SPOKANE, Wash. — On the surface, people can hide their pain behind perfect lives portrayed on social media. Cheslie Kryst, a former Miss USA, looked like her life was full of bliss, but now people are wondering what signs they missed as the world mourns her death by suicide.

The 30-year-old pageant queen, TV host and accomplished attorney took her life on Sunday. She posted on Instagram the same day with a photo captioning it: “May this day bring you rest and peace.”

“The crowns and the sashes and the gowns are great, but we truly all kind of have our flaws and our insecurities, as well,” said Gabby Dansereau. She’s a local pageant competitor who looked up to Kryst. She was shocked to learn of her passing but wants to normalize conversations about women who seem “put together” still dealing with internal battles.

More people are masking insecurities behind social media feeds which is a highlight reel of our lives. We showcase what we want people to see and often hide the painful parts. Her death gave new insight into how far-reaching mental illness really is.

“It made me realize that it doesn’t discriminate. It doesn’t discriminate by age, race, gender, none of that. You are not any less susceptible to depression and anxiety because of the things you achieved,” said Jaylah Young. She’s another local pageant competitor who looked up to Kryst as a role model and inspiration.

Tracy Oeser wants to break this deadly stigma and encourages people to check in on people who look like they’re struggling and ones who seem to have it all together. Oeser started Journey Thru Grief to help people move forward after losing a loved one to suicide.

“There’s this stigma of you look a certain way, you present a certain way, you have certain accommodations in life, there couldn’t be anything wrong,” Oeser said.

She says we all need to take the first step to reach out to loved ones early on and often. Let them know they can come to you with anything, even if your children may try and put up walls.

“Recognize that it’s okay to approach your child and say, hey I know you don’t want me in your space probably, but please know that I am here for you and that I love you,” she added. “If i’m not the one that you want to talk to, we’ll find somebody that you want to talk to, or we’ll find you peer support.”

Your kids may not want you in your business, but let them know you’ll find who they can open up to. You need to show that support because you can’t always expect someone who’s struggling to reach out on their own.

“If you’ve ever been in the situation where you’ve convinced yourself that taking your life is the only option, reaching out to somebody for help makes you feel like you’re a burden and is impossible to do,” Young said.

Both Young and Dansereau have struggled with depression in their lives. Through pageantry and finding their self-worth through meaningful relationships, they’ve been able to overcome that pain.

Taking the time to initiate one conversation can be what someone needs to save a life from suicide.

If you want to learn more about starting difficult conversations with your children surrounding social media and preventing suicidal ideations from creeping in, you can find more information HERE.

You can also call 211 or visit 211.org to learn more about suicide prevention and local resources you can connect with before a crisis.

