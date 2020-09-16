Doctors see increase in patients complaining of ear infections during hazardous air conditions

Emily Oliver by Emily Oliver

SEATTLE, Wash. — Believe it or not, the smoke in our air can trigger ear aches.

Doctors at UW Medicine in Seattle are seeing more patients complaining of the problem. Doctors say things that irritate your nose or throat will also bother your ears. That’s because they’re all part of the same system.

The best way to stop the discomfort?

Stay inside as much as possible until air quality improves. Doctors also recommend drinking plenty of water. They say young children are especially at risk for developing ear infections.

COPYRIGHT 2020 BY KXLY. ALL RIGHTS RESERVED. THIS MATERIAL MAY NOT BE PUBLISHED, BROADCAST, REWRITTEN OR REDISTRIBUTED.